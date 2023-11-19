Maggie Daley ice skating ribbon open, with Chicago rinks soon to follow

As winter approaches, Chicago’s ice skating rinks are gearing up for the season, with the iconic Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon open for the season.

That attraction, located in downtown Chicago, opened for the season on Friday, and will remain open through early March, weather permitting.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Chicago Park District’s website.

Admission with skate rental costs between $16 and $22, with reduced price tickets available online.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The ribbon is open seven days per week beginning at 11 a.m., with resurfacing taking place every two hours, according to the park district.

Those who bring their own skates can save big, with admission maxing out at $5 during peak times. In addition to skate rental, locker rentals are also available for a fee, according to officials.

In addition to the skating ribbon, the Chicago Park District outdoor skating rinks are scheduled to open for the season on Friday, weather permitting.

Preregistration is required for those parks, including for open skate times, according to the park district.

Admission is free to all neighborhood rinks, with a skate rental fee of $7 for those who do not bring their own skates.

Neighborhood rinks can be found at:

McKinely Park: 2210 West Pershing Road

Midway Plaisance Park: 1130 Midway Plaisance North

Mount Greenwood Park: 3721 West 111th Street

Warren Park: 6601 North Western Avenue

Wentworth Park: 5625 South Mobile Avenue

Aside from open skates, Chicago officials are debuting a new program specifically for seniors, with select times limited for seniors age 50 and older to use the rink.

Residents will also be able to participate in stick and puck times, as well as pond hockey times. Players will be required to wear helmets, shin pads and hockey gloves. Sticks and other equipment will not be provided, though residents can rent skates.

Pickup games will also be available for players 18 and older. Full equipment is required and body checking is not permitted. A minimum of eight players must register, with a $10 admission fee.

Finally, skating instruction sessions will be offered with a $10 admission fee.

More information can be found on the park district’s website.