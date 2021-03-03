Macy's Walnut Room Reopens This Spring After Months of Closure

The Walnut Room reopened Wednesday offering indoor dining this spring at Macy's State Street location in Chicago.

Macy's announced the return of their historic Walnut Room for the spring season, with lunch service and takeout available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The department store restaurant said special occasion brunches and weekend deals will also continue, featuring the Bunny Brunch on March 28 and the Jazz Brunch on April 11 and 25.

According to Macy's, the brunches will include dishes such as stuffed French toast, mimosa flights and the restaurant's classic chicken pot pie. To make a reservation, click here.

Because the Walnut Room opened during Women's History Month, Macy's said Chicagoans are invited to enjoy the meal that created the restaurant. Here's the story:

In the 1880s, it was still unacceptable for a lady to dine unescorted by a gentleman. So, if she became hungry while shopping or was downtown during the lunch hour, she had no choice but to return home. One day Mrs. Hering, a sales associate in the Millinery Department, shared her own lunch—a homemade chicken pot pie made from her grandmother’s recipe—with a hungry client and the rest is history. Legend has it that her guest convinced Mrs. Hering to make more pies for the next day and invited her friends to dine and view the latest hats. As the story goes, Marshall Field was making his daily rounds, heard laughter from the stock room and poked his head in. Widely known for “giving the lady what she wants," Field opened a modest tea room in 1890. The South Tea Room followed in 1907 and by 1937 was officially named the Walnut Room.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Walnut Room is requiring all guests to make reservations in advance. For private dining options, email walnutroom@macys.com.

Customers will also be required to wear a face covering while at the restaurant and maintain social distancing, according to a release.