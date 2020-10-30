Macy's State Street Boarding Up Windows Ahead of Potential Election Day Unrest

In preparation of potential unrest in Chicago leading up to and following Tuesday's general election, Macy's State Street has boarded up windows at the iconic location.

Several photos surfaced on social media Frida, showing crews placing plywood in front of the store's windows.

In a statement, a Macy's spokeswoman confirmed that "out of an abundance of caution", the company is "implementing additional security measures at several of our stores, including Macy’s State Street."

Although the statement issued Friday didn't specify which other locations would be impacted by the security measures, photos posted to social media showed boarded up windows at the Macy's Herald Square, the flagship store in New York City.

In late May, the State Street location was among several stores that saw significant damage and looting during chaos that erupted following protests spurred by the shooting death of George Floyd by a police officer.