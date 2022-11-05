Macys

Macy's on State Street Lights Up Great Christmas Tree for the Holiday Season

In a sign the holiday's aren't too far away, Macy's on State Street kicked off the season with the lighting of its Great Tree in the renowned Walnut Room.

Standing at 45 feet tall, the massive Christmas tree stretches to the ceiling and has long been an iconic part of Chicago's holiday season.

If you're planning to visit soon, you may notice the scene is different than years past. This year, the theme is a whimsical toy shop. Another one of the longstanding traditions at Macy's, the iconic holiday windows, are all set up for visitors to see.

Santa is also taking reservations at his very own SantaLand through Christmas Eve.

