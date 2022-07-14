Mackinac Island Ranked Best in Continental US, Beating Out Martha's Vineyard, Outer Banks

Mackinac Island in northern Michigan was named the best island in the continental U.S., according to a new list, ranking higher than popular spots like Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and Outer Banks.

Travel + Leisure placed Mackinac Island No. 1 of 15 locations from coast to coast with a score of 89.10, adding that the Midwestern site has a "family-friendly downtown" with restaurants, fudge shops and art galleries.

The four-square-mile island, which sits on Lake Huron, uniquely does not allow for cars, and rather encourages visitors and residents to travel by foot, bike or horse-drawn carriage.

Here's where other islands ranked:

Mackinac Island, Michigan Kiawah Island, South Carolina Nantucket, Massachusetts San Juan Islands, Washington Golden Isles, Georgia Outer Banks, North Carolina Mount Desert Island, Maine Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Amelia Island, Florida Florida Keys, Florida Captiva Island, Florida Sanibel Island, Florida Block Island, Rhode Island Longboat Key, Florida

For the full list and details on each island, click here.

Travel + Leisure readers rated U.S. islands based on activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value, according to the magazine.