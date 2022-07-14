mackinac island

Mackinac Island Ranked Best in Continental US, Beating Out Martha's Vineyard, Outer Banks

Mackinac Island in northern Michigan was named the best island in the continental U.S., according to a new list, ranking higher than popular spots like Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and Outer Banks.

Travel + Leisure placed Mackinac Island No. 1 of 15 locations from coast to coast with a score of 89.10, adding that the Midwestern site has a "family-friendly downtown" with restaurants, fudge shops and art galleries.

The four-square-mile island, which sits on Lake Huron, uniquely does not allow for cars, and rather encourages visitors and residents to travel by foot, bike or horse-drawn carriage.

Here's where other islands ranked:

  1. Mackinac Island, Michigan
  2. Kiawah Island, South Carolina
  3. Nantucket, Massachusetts
  4. San Juan Islands, Washington
  5. Golden Isles, Georgia
  6. Outer Banks, North Carolina
  7. Mount Desert Island, Maine
  8. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
  9. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  10. Amelia Island, Florida
  11. Florida Keys, Florida
  12. Captiva Island, Florida
  13. Sanibel Island, Florida
  14. Block Island, Rhode Island
  15. Longboat Key, Florida

Travel + Leisure readers rated U.S. islands based on activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value, according to the magazine.

