Mackinac Island Ranked Best in Continental US, Beating Out Martha's Vineyard, Outer Banks

Mackinac Island in northern Michigan was named the best island in the continental U.S., according to a new list, ranking higher than popular spots like Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and Outer Banks.
Travel + Leisure placed Mackinac Island No. 1 of 15 locations from coast to coast with a score of 89.10, adding that the Midwestern site has a "family-friendly downtown" with restaurants, fudge shops and art galleries.
The four-square-mile island, which sits on Lake Huron, uniquely does not allow for cars, and rather encourages visitors and residents to travel by foot, bike or horse-drawn carriage.
Here's where other islands ranked:
- Mackinac Island, Michigan
- Kiawah Island, South Carolina
- Nantucket, Massachusetts
- San Juan Islands, Washington
- Golden Isles, Georgia
- Outer Banks, North Carolina
- Mount Desert Island, Maine
- Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
- Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Amelia Island, Florida
- Florida Keys, Florida
- Captiva Island, Florida
- Sanibel Island, Florida
- Block Island, Rhode Island
- Longboat Key, Florida
Travel + Leisure readers rated U.S. islands based on activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value, according to the magazine.