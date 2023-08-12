magnificent mile

Mac store on Magnificent Mile robbed Saturday

By Chicago Sun-Times

The Mac cosmetics store on the Magnificent Mile in the Loop was robbed Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., a group of robbers smashed through the glass door of the store in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue before stealing merchandise and fleeing, according to Chicago police.

No injuries were reported. Police were investigating.

