Lyrids Meteor Shower to Peak Next Week, Will Be Visible From Chicago Area

Chicagoans, send your eyes to the sky next week.

The Lyrids meteor shower will fall at the end of next week and should be visible across the Chicago area, depending on cloud coverage, according to the city's Adler Planetarium.

The shower is set to peak at about 10 to 20 meteors per hour, which is a fairly average count for showers, "under very dark, very clear skies."

However, the Lyrids are expected to peak during the daylight hours this year on April 22, according to the planetarium. So, experts said the best time to catch the iconic shower will be in the early morning darkness on April 22 or April 23.

"The Moon rises two to three hours after midnight on those dates, which will blot some of the fainter meteors from view," the planetarium said online.

According to the American Meteor Society, the meteors are "caused by streams of cosmic debris called meteoroids entering Earth's atmosphere at extremely high speeds on parallel trajectories."

The society noted that both the Lyrids, peaking next week, and the eta Aquariids, peaking May 4-5, showers are some of the most visible, should the time and moonlight conditions allow.

Chicago-area residents will have a chance to catch other out-of-this-world sights before the end of the month, as well.

On Saturday, a full moon will rise around sunset, which is also called the Pink Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon or Egg Moon - due to its proximity to the Easter holiday.