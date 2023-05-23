Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Worth Over $1 Million Sold in Romeoville

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth over $1 million for the May 18 drawing was sold in Romeoville, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winner, who has yet to claim the prize, will take home $1,050,000 after matching all five numbers of 4-8-22-27-37 in the midday drawing last Thursday.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Sunshine Food Mart #5 at 5369 S. Budler Road, who will also be rewarded with a $10,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said this is the second million-dollar winning prize in May, and the sixth in Illinois so far this year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Lucky Day Lotto is a game only played in Illinois with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.