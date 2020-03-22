coronavirus

Loyola University Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Among Students

A student at Loyola University Chicago has contracted coronavirus, university officials announced Saturday.

Administrators learned of the diagnosis Saturday morning after the student told their professor about it online, officials said in an email to students, faculty and staff.

The student is self-isolating at home and has not been on campus in the last two weeks, officials said.

Loyola, along with other area colleges and universities, suspended in-person classes for the rest of the semester last week. Students were forced to leave their residence halls and return home, or find another place to live.

