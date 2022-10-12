Lou Malnati's Launches Adventurous New Deep Dish Pizza as Part of National Pizza Month

As October is National Pizza Month, deep dish staple and Chicago-area mainstay Lou Malnati's is launching a new deep dish pizza that adopts a style mostly known on thin crusts.

The "White Pizza Meets Deep Dish" launches a pie featuring the chain's Louie cream sauce with mushrooms, spinach mix and red onions alongside mozzarella cheese.

The new pizza this month will also be available as a thin crust pizza. The exploration into white pizza marks the first time in the chain's 50-year history that the pizzas have delved away from the iconic red sauce.

The pizza will be available at all Lou's locations starting this week through the end of 2022.

More information on the pizza and nearby Lou's locations can be found on their website.