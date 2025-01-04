Lombard man renovating parents' bathroom finds wrapped gift from 1978 hidden in wall

Tearing down walls inside a home can lead to all kinds of interesting finds.

In one suburban man's case, it was a long-lost Christmas gift!

Contractor Tim King, the owner of T. King Construction Services, shared the rare find with NBC Chicago from suburban Lombard.

As the story goes, King was remodeling a bathroom for his parents. When he opened the wall, he found a decades-old present with his name on it.

You may be able to guess what he did next; he opened it up! The gift turned out to be a set of Matchbox thunderjets and planes - made in the late 1970s.

King guesses the gift had been behind the wall for roughly 46 years.