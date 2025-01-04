Lombard man renovating parents' bathroom finds wrapped gift from 1978 hidden in wall

Tearing down walls inside a home can lead to all kinds of interesting finds.
In one suburban man's case, it was a long-lost Christmas gift!
Contractor Tim King, the owner of T. King Construction Services, shared the rare find with NBC Chicago from suburban Lombard.
As the story goes, King was remodeling a bathroom for his parents. When he opened the wall, he found a decades-old present with his name on it.
You may be able to guess what he did next; he opened it up! The gift turned out to be a set of Matchbox thunderjets and planes - made in the late 1970s.
King guesses the gift had been behind the wall for roughly 46 years.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.