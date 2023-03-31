Live Radar: Track Severe Storms as Multiple Systems Move Into Chicago Area Friday

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

Numerous severe storms are expected in two waves Friday afternoon and evening across the Chicago area, with the threat of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes all possible amidst what is expected to be heavy downpours.

Much of the area, particularly southern and western suburbs along with portions of northwest Indiana, are now under a moderate risk for severe weather threats, meaning widespread severe storms are likely. The moderate threat level is the fourth of five-scale system from the Storm Prediction Center.

Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. is when the area will see its greatest risk for intense and potentially severe weather, with "two rounds possible" in that time frame.

As of 1:30 p.m. the first wave of storms was fast approaching.

"Expect storms to arrive in the next hour or so for areas southwest of the Chicago metro which will then quickly race to the northeast across the area through ~6 PM," the National Weather Service tweeted.

