Live Coverage: Joe Biden to Visit Kenosha, Meet With Jacob Blake's Family, Hold Community Meeting

Note: Live coverage of Biden's visit to Kenosha can be watched as it occurs in the video player above.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, planning to hold a community meeting and to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man police shot seven times in the back last month, sparking protests and outrage nationwide.

Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden will plan to hold a community meeting in the afternoon, according to his public schedule, "to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face."

After the meeting, the couple will "make a local stop," his campaign says. Biden's schedule does not note specific times for the events, nor the participants or any further details.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday discussed the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Biden’s trip, which was announced Wednesday, comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha earlier this week. Trump visited several sites in the community and held a round-table discussion with law enforcement and community officials on Tuesday.

The president did not meet with Blake’s family during his visit to Kenosha, but Biden’s campaign says that the former vice president will indeed meet with Jacob Blake Sr. and other members of Blake’s family on Thursday.

Blake was shot multiple times by Kenosha police in late August, and the shooting sparked unrest and outrage both in Kenosha and across the United States. The Wisconsin National Guard was ultimately called in to try to ease tensions and to help law enforcement in the community, and things have slowly cooled down in the city as a mandatory curfew has now been lifted.

Now, an investigation is underway into the shooting, with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation currently handling the case. The Department of Justice is also involved after Kenosha officials requested an investigation into any potential civil rights violations in the case.