Live: Chicago Mayor, City Officials to Discuss New Year's Eve Safety Plans

Chicago's mayor is expected to discuss New Year's Eve safety plans as the city prepares to enter 2022 with a massive fireworks display and plenty of celebrations,

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. (Watch live in the player above)

The press conference comes as Chicago prepares to hold its largest fireworks display ever this New Year's Eve, the city announced Monday.

A 1.5-mile-long fireworks show will explode along the city's lakefront and Chicago River at midnight, marking the city's entry in 2022.

“This will be the largest fireworks display in the City’s history and one of the largest anywhere in the world,” Arena Partners CEO, John Murray, who is producing the event after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, said in a statement.

City officials say while the historic display comes at a time COVID cases are surging, they encourage residents to celebrate the holiday safely.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to welcome back our New Year’s Eve fireworks and hope to continue this tradition into the future,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Importantly, the display can be viewed outdoors where the spread of COVID-19 is less likely, so our residents and visitors should feel comfortable while masking up and social distancing or even watching safely from home. I look forward to welcoming a happy new year.”

