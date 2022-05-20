Lincoln Park's Mayfest Kicks Off Friday, Runs Through Weekend

To kick off street fest season in Chicago, Mayfest runs for three days through the streets of the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

On Armitage from Sheffield to Racine, Mayfest is expected to bring live music, food and drinks from Friday through Sunday, according to organizers.

Chicagoans can enjoy local artists performing on two stages - one on the east end and another on the west end - from 5-10 p.m. on Friday and from noon-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday and Sunday, Mayfest will offer $5 mimosas from noon-3 p.m., as well as free wine tastings all weekend.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For those taking the "L," the festival will take place about one block from the CTA Brown Line Armitage stop. Organizers encourage a $10 donation, which goes towards RANCH Triangle Community Conservation Association.

For more information, click here.