Limp Bizkit, Corey Feldman to bring ‘Loserville Tour' to Chicago area

Famed rock band Limp Bizkit will be bringing their 2024 North American tour to the Chicago area this summer, the band announced Tuesday.

The band will be joined by singer-actor Corey Feldman, along with Bones, N8NOFACE and Riff Raff on the tour, which will get underway in July.

The tour will kick off in Somerset, Wisconsin on July 16, and will hit Tinley Park’s Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre on July 20, the band says.

The tour will then move to Noblesville, Indiana on July 21.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster, according to a press release.

Limp Bizkit rose to prominence in the late 1990’s behind the strength of their debut album “Three Dollar Bill, Y’all,” but hit new levels of fame with their 1999 hit “Significant Other,” which topped out at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than seven million copies, with the RIAA certifying it seven-times platinum.

More information on the tour can be found on the band’s website.