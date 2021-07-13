Limited Edition Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Hits Freezers This Week

Just in time for National Mac and Cheese Day, a new flavored limited edition ice cream hits the shelves this week.

Kraft is partnering with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a new macaroni and cheese ice cream flavor, which will be sold starting Wednesday, National Mac and Cheese Day.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

The macaroni and cheese ice cream will be sold both inside Van Leeuwen Ice Cream stores, primarily located in New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, and online for $12 a pint.