Lightfoot Picks First Woman of Color to Lead Chicago Fire Department

Annette Nance-Holt will become the first woman of color to lead the Chicago Fire Department in the department's 162-history, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday.

Nance-Holt, a more than 30-year veteran of the CFD and currently serving as acting commissioner of the department, will be named Chicago Fire Department commissioner pending City Council approval, Lightfoot said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Commissioner Holt has more than three decades of proven leadership and a passion for public service that makes her the perfect fit for this role," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Furthermore, in a time where more work remains in order to eliminate discrimination, racism and sexism from the firefighter profession, Commissioner Holt's history-making appointment as the first woman and Black woman to lead as Fire Commissioner couldn't have come at a better moment."

Prior to her role as acting commissioner, Nance-Holt was named the First Deputy Commissioner in 2018, the first woman to hold that No. 2 role in Chicago. She also served as Deputy District Chief, Battalion Chief-EMT, Captain-EMT, Lieutenant-EMT and as a firefighter.

I'm proud to announce that Annette Nance-Holt will make history as not only the first woman but the first Black woman to serve as Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department. After more than 30 years of service, she’s the right choice to lead the department into the future. pic.twitter.com/KYtdOoVo0y — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 14, 2021

Nance-Holt said Chicago's fire department must have firefighters and leadership "that mirrors the communities it serves every day."

"As a child, I never laid eyes on either a female firefighter or a firefighter of color," Nance-Holt said in a statement. "There were no role models who looked like me, and so I never thought that becoming a firefighter, which was my dream, would be a possibility for me. As Fire Commissioner, I intend to show the next generation of young black women that they too can achieve any and everything they set their minds and hearts to."

Lightfoot praised Nance-Holt as a "procedural and safety-oriented firefighting professional" whose strengths include "fire administration, equipment management, budget management, enforcement of regulations, policies, and procedures related to all facets of fire suppression."

Outside of the department, Nance-Holt is the founder of nonprofit organizations Purpose Over Pain and the Blair Holt Scholarship Foundation. She holds a Master of Science degree in Public Administration/Fire & Emergency Management from Anna Maria College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Chicago State University.