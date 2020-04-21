Lightfoot Announces Launch of Citywide Mask Donation Drive

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Office of Emergency Management are hosting a city-wide cloth mask donation drive where Chicago residents are encouraged to create and give homemade masks for the city's most vulnerable.

The cloth drive, "Chicago Together! Make a Mask, Give a Mask, Wear a Mask" will begin this Saturday, April 25 and go through Saturday, May 16.

Lightfoot said in a statement that the more Chicagoans do for one another, the faster the city will get through the current crisis.

"We are all in this together and donation drives like this represent Chicago at its finest, as we respond to a crisis in unison and keep our most vulnerable residents safe,” said Lightfoot in a statement.

Mask donations will go to homeless shelters, community health clinics and other organizations housing high risk individuals, especially on Chicago's South and West Side communities.

Masks will also go to the addiction treatment providers, social service providers, home groups and long-term car facilities.

Rich Guidice, OEMC Executive Director, said in a statement that the donation drive is a very simple, yet concrete way for residents looking for ways to contribute to the City’s COVID-19 response to get involved.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays at several alderman offices and churches around the Chicagoland area. To find the nearest drop-off location, go to chicago.gov/coronavirus