Libertyville Carjacking Victim Run Over by Thieves Stealing Vehicle With 2-Year-Old Inside

A woman was carjacked and then ran over with a 2-year-old child still inside the vehicle in unincorporated Libertyville on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a 34-year-old woman had just returned to her residence at approximately 3:35 p.m. in the 16000 block of Route 137 when she pulled into her driveway and took one of her children inside her residence.

Police said the woman returned outside to bring in her 2-year-old son when a white BMW pulled into her driveway behind her vehicle.

A man wearing a light green facemask then exited the BMW and struggled to get inside the woman's Volkswagen before battering her and kicking her to the ground.

The man then stole the car with the 2-year-old inside, running the woman over while fleeing and causing severe wounds to her extremities.

Shortly thereafter, police said an employee at a business in the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive in Waukegan called 911 and reported that two vehicles had entered the parking lot, with one of the drivers abandoning a young child inside.

The 911 caller then rescued the child from the parking lot, with Waukegan police officers and sheriff's deputies responding to the scene, confirming the child was the abandoned child.

Sheriff's deputies later located the victim's vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of Route 43 and Casmir Pulaski Street. Sheriff's detectives are still searching for the BMW, which was stolen in the past week from a car dealership in Waukegan.

The injured woman is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to officials.

There is currently no further information available.