Legendary Chicago disc jockey Dick Biondi dies at 90

Dick Biondi, the longtime Chicago radio host who rose in prominence to become one of America's most recognizable disc jockeys, died earlier this week, according to a longtime family friend.

Biondi, who became widely known as the "Wild I-tralian," moved to Chicago in 1960 and began working at WLS radio where he introduced listeners to rock and roll in 40 states through the radio station's powerful 50,000-watt signal, according to the Radio Hall of Fame.

While he made stops in Buffalo, New York, Los Angeles and South Carolina, the radio legend spent the majority of his 67-year career in Chicago. Biondi was the first U.S. disc jockey to play the Beatles, which he did on WLS in February of 1963. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1998.

Dave Plier, the board chair of the Chicago-based Museum of Broadcast Communications, released the following statement on Biondi's passing, calling him a "true radio legend."

"We lost a true radio legend. Radio Hall of Fame inductee Dick Biondi was one of the nation's most recognizable disc jockeys with an amazing career that spanned over nearly six decades. He was a great friend and longtime supporter of the Museum of Broadcast Communications and will be missed by radio listeners across the country."

Biondi died June 26 peacefully at home, his family friend.