Eight years ago, Janine Sasso of Hoffman Estates started a community garage sale to help neighbors get to know each other a little better. Now, over 100 homes are expected to participate this weekend in what is dubbed as the "Largest Neighborhood Garage Sale in Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs."

“It’s the one weekend during the year I get to turn our neighborhood into a giant stage filled with activity and positive social interactions.” Sasso said in a press release.

Friday through Sunday, 166 sellers in the northwest suburbs are expected to open their garages to dozens of bargain hunters in the Hoffman Estates neighborhood, a release about the event says. According to Sasso, shoppers have found treasures at all price points prices over the years, including some unexpected deals and collectibles.

"My husband came home with the item of 2020 which was a 1973 Corvette Stingray," Sasso says in the release.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the neighborhood behind Community Center Willow Recreation, located at 3600 Lexington Drive.