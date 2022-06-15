‘Large Police Presence' Reported in Suburban Wheaton, Officials Say

Officials in suburban Wheaton are urging residents to avoid a stretch of Country Farm Road due to a “large police presence” that has closed a portion of the roadway.

According to Wheaton officials, a “large police presence” has been reported in the area of County Farm Road and Roosevelt Road.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

According to Total Traffic, County Farm Road is currently closed in both directions between Roosevelt Road and Manchester Road as of 7 p.m. The stretch of road contains several restaurants and retail outlets, including a Kohl’s department store.

It is not known at this time when the roadway will reopen, or what caused the closure.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.