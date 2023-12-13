1 in custody after search for shooting suspect sparks large police presence in Schaumburg

A large police presence was reported in Schaumburg Wednesday morning as authorities searched an area outside of Busse Woods, not far from the popular Woodfield Mall, for a man "believed to be involved in a shooting."

After nearly an hour of searching, police said a person was taken into custody and "there is no longer believed to be a threat," but a police presence would still be seen as officers continued to investigate.

"We appreciate the cooperation of the community in assisting with providing information and continuing to stay out of the area," police said.

According to authorities, sometime around 8:30 a.m., officers descended on Meacham Road, just south of Schaumburg Road, as they searched for a man "who may be on foot in the area."

"The individual is believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred overnight," police wrote in an alert posted to social media.

The person was described as a man in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police warned anyone who saw the person they described to avoid approaching them and "please dial 911."

As of 9:12 a.m., police were still searching the area, with drones and K-9 units involved.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Police said they believed those involved in the overnight shooting may have known each other.