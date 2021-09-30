More Than 100 Firefighters Battle Blaze That Consumed Several Buildings in Chicago's Fuller Park

A massive fire in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood consumed several houses early Thursday morning, sparking a response from more than 100 firefighters, authorities said.

The extra-alarm fire, which broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Princeton, spread to at least four buildings and two coach houses, according to Chicago Fire media.

Authorities said residents were able to evacuate the homes and no injuries were immediately reported.

The blaze prompted a massive response from firefighters who were working "extremely hard" to put out the flames, the city's fire department said. According to the department, at least 150 firefighters were called to the scene.

At one point, four puppies were rescued from one of the rear coach houses. Fire officials said the animals were being "attended to" at the scene. Images showed the small dogs with oxygen masks on.

The homes were severely damaged and human services were called for eight people who were displaced.

Firefighters were still working to put out the flames just before 6 a.m. By that time, officials said at least one of the structures had collapsed.

Fire officials said there were working smoke detectors in the home.