Large Crowds Spark Michigan Avenue Closure, Police Response Downtown Chicago

Massive crowds comprised of hundreds of people prompted the closure of Michigan Avenue, a police response and a disruption to CTA bus service late Saturday night downtown Chicago.

According to a traffic alert on sigalert.com, "several hundred youths were attempting to throw a party in Millennium Park" and were causing problems in nearby areas.

As a result, police closed Michigan Avenue between Madison and Randolph streets. Access to the city's Christmas tree at Millennium Park was also blocked off as a precaution.

Fights and property damage were also reported, the traffic alert stated.

Chicago Park District security estimated that approximately 400 teens showed up downtown.

Videos posted to social media showed crowds of people running throughout downtown streets and fights that broke out.

Multiple CTA bus routes were temporarily rerouted, according to tweets from the transit agency.

Information about any potential arrests and details from the Chicago Police Department weren't available late Saturday night.

