Man attacks Lake County sheriff's deputy during well-being check, authorities say

A Lake County sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital on Sunday morning after a man attacked while the was deputy performing a welfare check in unincorporated Lake Zurich, authorities said.

At around 8:55 a.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 23800 block of North High Ridge Drive for a well-being check, the sheriff's office said in a news release. A person called police, saying they were concerned for the people inside, because the home had no working utilities in the frigid temperatures.

Deputies made contact with the residents, who authorities said were upset with their presence and became uncooperated. Before leaving the scene, one of the deputies went to her squad car to obtain information on resources available for the family. As the deputy approached the porch to leave the paperwork, a 30-year-old man exited the residence and threw a piece of wood at her, according to sheriff's officials. The deputy avoided being hit, but while doing so, fell backward into the snow.

The man then jumped onto the deputy and started punching her, at which point the other deputies on the scene ran over to help. One of the assisting deputies deployed a tazer, but it wasn't effective in halting the attack, authorities said. The deputies were eventually able to tackle the man and take him into custody. The man then began spitting on the deputies, according to officials.

The injured deputy was taken to an area hospital and had been treated and released as of Sunday afternoon. The suspect was hospitalized and expected to be transported to a different facility after making statements concerning self-harm, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office plans to review the circumstances of the incident with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office and seek an arrest warrant for the suspect.