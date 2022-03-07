Wrigley Field

Lady Gaga Announces New Date for Wrigley Field Show This Summer

Lady Gaga is bringing her rescheduled stadium tour to Chicago's Wrigley Field this summer.

Gaga's 2022 summer stadium tour, The Chromatica Ball, will now make its way to Chicago's North Side on Aug. 15.

The stop is one of 14 cities on the tour so far, with eight new shows being announced Monday, along with a number of rescheduled dates.

The Chromatica Ball tour will kick off in Dusseldorf on July 17 before coming to the U.S. in August, ending in Los Angeles on Sept. 10.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday.

