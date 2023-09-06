Labor Day luck: Illinois lottery player scores $700,000 prize

One Illinois lottery player had a very lucky Labor Day weekend.

According to lottery officials, a iLottery ticket won a $700,000 jackpot on the Monday evening drawing

The ticket matched all five numbers - 8-10-21-36-41 - to take home the big prize.

Lottery officials said the jackpot was one of more than 145,000 winning tickets sold over the long holiday weekend, with prizes totaling over $1 million.

The winners will have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois exclusive with drawings held twice a day - at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.