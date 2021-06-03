Kroger Offers Chance to Win $1M, Free Groceries For a Year With COVID Vaccination

For those vaccinated against COVID-19, Kroger is offering this summer the chance to win a check for $1 million or a year of free groceries.

Kroger, which owns the Chicago-area Mariano's stores, launched the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, which will provide five people with checks for $1 million and 50 people with groceries for a year.

"Kroger's #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help America recover and move ahead," Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said.

Starting Thursday and running through July 10, Kroger will provide one new person a $1 million check each week for five weeks, as well as 10 people weekly with $13,000 for free groceries for a year.

These are the requirements to enter:

Must be 18 years old or older

Must reside in the U.S.

Must have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company health care professional at an off-site location

Kroger is also offering a one-time payment of $100 to workers who become fully vaccinated, according to a release.