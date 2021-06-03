Kroger

Kroger Offers Chance to Win $1M, Free Groceries For a Year With COVID Vaccination

Scotty Perry | Bloomberg | Getty Images

For those vaccinated against COVID-19, Kroger is offering this summer the chance to win a check for $1 million or a year of free groceries.

Kroger, which owns the Chicago-area Mariano's stores, launched the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, which will provide five people with checks for $1 million and 50 people with groceries for a year.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"Kroger's #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help America recover and move ahead," Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said.

Local

COVID vaccine 7 mins ago

Are COVID Vaccines FDA Approved? Here's How the Process Works

chicago covid 23 mins ago

COVID-19 Reopening: Cubs, White Sox Set for Full Capacity

Starting Thursday and running through July 10, Kroger will provide one new person a $1 million check each week for five weeks, as well as 10 people weekly with $13,000 for free groceries for a year.

These are the requirements to enter:

  • Must be 18 years old or older
  • Must reside in the U.S.
  • Must have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company health care professional at an off-site location

Kroger is also offering a one-time payment of $100 to workers who become fully vaccinated, according to a release.

Get the latest news on COVID vaccines in your inbox. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Krogermarianosmarianos vaccinekroger covid-19 vaccinekroger vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us