Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler to Host Valentine’s Day Event at Chicago Store

Reality star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are hosting a Valentine’s Day event at the Uncommon James store in downtown Chicago.

According to the website Eventbrite, the event will feature a Q & A with the couple, along with food and drinks and other activities for those looking to celebrate the holiday in a unique way.

Tickets for the event will cost $200 per person, and can be purchased through Feb. 10, according to the website.

Tickets include food and drinks, along with a private shopping experience, a selfie station and an opportunity to submit questions for Cavallari and Cutler.

Cavallari founded Uncommon James in 2018, and her role as CEO has been the basis of the E! reality show “Very Cavallari.” The show is currently in its third season.

The Chicago location of the lifestyle shop opened in the fall of 2019.

Cutler, who has been married to Cavallari since 2013, retired from football after the 2017 season, when he played with the Miami Dolphins. Cutler spent eight seasons with the Bears, throwing for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns in those seasons.