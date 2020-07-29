Kohl's to Close Stores on Thanksgiving Day in 2020

Kohl's will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year, the Wisconsin-based chain announced Wednesday, becoming the latest retail chain to announce Thanksgiving closures.

"As we prepare for the 2020 holiday season, the Kohl’s team is designing plans to reflect a year like no other," Kohl's wrote in a statement explaining the decision.

“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl's at our best throughout the holidays.”

The chain noted that Kohl's customers can still shop online on Thanksgiving Day and said more information on Kohl’s holiday hours "will be shared at a later date."

Earlier this week Target announced it would keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, joining Walmart, which made its Thanksgiving announcement last week.