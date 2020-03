Did you know that rainbows appear when the sun shines through the rain?

To help brighten your day amid uncertainty during the coronavirus outbreak, we put together an educational weather coloring book you can download.

Featuring the NBC 5 Storm Team, it includes several weather-related coloring pages and fun facts about weather.

Download the coloring book here!

If you'd like to show off your child's artwork, send a pic of a completed page and your family to isee@nbcchicago.com.