Relief could be coming for some Kia and Hyundai owners amid a rash of thefts reported for both vehicles, but as the problems persist, and in some cases escalate or turn deadly, many are questioning if it will be enough.

Tracy Olawumi had heard of the so-called “Kia Kids” before, but never thought they would cause such devastation to her family.

Sunday night, a stolen Kia slammed into 71-year-old Donald Carter’s Taurus only steps from his Robbins home. He was killed. The latest example, police said, of what has become a nationwide phenomenon.

“Someone’s life has been taken because someone didn’t act upon the Kia kids,” Olawumi said standing next to Carter’s sister outside a news conference at Robbins Village Hall Tuesday.

The family is grappling not only with Donald Carter’s death, but the fact that the driver and others in the car have been released to their parent’s custody because of their age.

“This could happen to anyone,” said Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant as he and police chief David Sheppard called for changes to the Illinois laws governing juvenile suspects in the wake of the deadly crash. “Where you could have a 13-year-old commit three crimes in one incident; from stealing a car; to driving under the legal age then, ultimately, taking someone’s life. Someone has to be held accountable."

In addition to the Robbins crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there have been at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities linked to a social media challenge showing Kia’s and Hyundai’s being stolen.

On Tuesday, NHTSA announced that both automakers will be rolling out a free update to their vehicles sold without immobilizers to combat the problem. Approximately 3.8 million Hyundai’s and 4.5 million Kia’s will be involved.

“I think a lot of owners are going to find the software solution is going to work and is going to put their mind at ease,” said Patrick Olsen, the executive editor of Carfax.com. “What the auto makers are promising is a new update to the cars and the drivers who have fobs: the alarm system will sound longer, it will immobilize the engine.”

But for drivers with less expensive key-based systems, Olsen said the automakers are offering only a steering wheel lock to protect their cars.

“I suspect that there are some owners out there who feel that is not enough,” he said.

Both Hyundai and Kia will start rolling out their software updates later this month. It could take months, however, for all eligible owners to receive their updates.

Hyundai will also provide window stickers to vehicle owners to warn would-be thieves that the vehicle has anti-theft protection.

Vehicle owners can contact Hyundai at (800) 633-5151 and Kia at (800) 333-4542 for information on the software update.

The service program, however, provides little comfort to the family of Donald Carter.

“I never heard of the Kia kids until this happened,” said his sister, Bertha Olawumi. “I’m sorry, someone needs to answer for this.”