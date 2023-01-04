Hyundai and Kia Thefts Soar in Chicago, What Can Drivers Do To Protect Themselves?

A wave of Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts is now, on average, resulting in 45 cars stolen every day in Chicago, an analysis by NBC 5 Responds found.

While auto thefts in general are on the rise in the city, Hyundai and Kia drivers are more vulnerable than others given a hidden security flaw inside that was uncovered and shared on social media last year.

Some older Hyundai and Kia models made from 2010 to 2021 lack a device called a standard immobilizer, which prevents a car from starting without the key present.

As a result, thieves discovered they could start and steal these cars easily, in some cases using just a USB cord.

NBC 5 Responds first reported on the problem in October, and since then, the security flaw has had major ripple effects across the Third Coast as the problem continues to worsen in Chicago.

A fiery crash at a Ravenswood intersection last month involved a stolen Hyundai vehicle used in at least one armed robbery, before drivers crashed into the back of a Chicago Streets and Sanitation vehicle. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the suspects were caught by police.

The accident is the latest example of how the hidden security flaw is impacting local drivers.

In fact, in the month of November 2022 alone, Hyundai and Kia thefts amounted to more than half, or 59%, of all Chicago motor vehicle thefts recorded, according to data reviewed from the Chicago Police Department.

That CPD data shows out of 2,003 motor vehicle thefts reported last November, 1,180 of those thefts involved Hyundai or Kia vehicles. (These figures do not include vehicle hijackings)

Some experts believe this theft wave could have been preventable.

A study from the Highway Loss and Data Institute found among vehicles made in 2015, “immobilizers were standard on 96% of other manufacturers’ vehicles” while “standard on only 26% of Hyundai and Kia vehicle models.”

Neither Hyundai or Kia would respond to questions about the HLDI study’s findings, but both said they are now installing immobilizers on new vehicles.

Spokespeople for both companies told NBC 5 all Hyundai and Kia vehicles “meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards,” and that both companies “remain concerned about the increase in thefts of certain vehicles that have been targeted in a coordinated social media campaign.”

Both automakers say they are working on a software update for targeted vehicles, and that it’s expected to be available in the first half of 2023. No exact date for when that will be available has been shared.

For the time being, drivers are left with few options to prevent these thefts from happening.

Hyundai told NBC 5 it has offered a glass break sensor security kit for drivers, but its retail value is around $170, not including installation costs.

The only free option available to Kia and Hyundai drivers is a steering wheel lock offered by the automakers through certain law enforcement agencies they have partnered with.

NBC 5 Responds asked Hyundai for a list of law enforcement agencies it says it has partnered with, but it repeatedly declined to release a list of agencies offering these locks.

A Hyundai spokesperson said, “not every law enforcement agency has authorized Hyundai to share their participation in the wheel lock program.”

The automaker did reveal that it has only partnered with 120 law enforcement agencies nationwide, 21of which are in Illinois.

Independently, NBC 5 confirmed four local agencies participating: Chicago, Aurora, Matteson and Lincolnwood Police Departments.

In order for a driver to be eligible for a steering wheel lock from these agencies, the driver must have proof that the vehicle is registered to an address in the city the agency covers, as well as proof of ownership of a Hyundai vehicle.

Chicago drivers are encouraged to contact their local Community Policing Offices to learn more about the steering wheel lock program. (You can find your district office here)

A spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department said it has a limited number of steering wheel locks available, and if Aurora drivers are interested, they should call the Department’s Front Desk at (630) 256-5000.

Matteson and Lincolnwood Police also indicated they have a limited number of steering wheel locks available for Hyundai drivers, and those drivers are encouraged to contact each Department’s front desk or non-emergency phone line.

Both Kia and Hyundai have encouraged drivers to contact their customer assistance centers for more information on options to secure these impacted vehicles.

Kia Consumer Assistance Center: 1-800-333-4542

Hyundai Customer Care Center: 1-800-633-5151

