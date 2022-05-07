Kentucky Derby 2022: Where to Watch in Chicago, What to Know About the Race

Bring out the colorful hats and mint juleps - it's Kentucky Derby weekend!

Though not in Louisville, Kentucky, Chicagoans are celebrating sunny Derby Day with watch parties and rooftop gatherings for one of the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Here's what to know about the Derby:

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is an annual horse race, typically held the first week of May. The race is one and 1/4 mile and typically lasts about two minutes.

The 2022 Derby is the 148th iteration. Over 150,000 people will descend upon Kentucky the weekend of May 7 for the chance to watch 11 rounds of horse racing.

Last year’s winner, Medina Spirit, upset the field with 12-1 odds, only to be stripped of his title after testing positive for an anti-inflammatory steroid. Medina Spirit later died the following December. The cause of death was inconclusive after some speculated it was a heart attack.

When is the Derby?

The Kentucky Oaks will take place at 5:51 p.m. ET Friday as part of a full day of races. On Derby Day, the post time for the first race is 10:30 a.m. ET with a full slate of action ahead of the main event at 6:57 p.m.

Where can I watch the Kentucky Derby in Chicago?

On Saturday, lots of Chicago bars and restaurants will be showcasing the iconic race - with several hosting watch parties throughout the day.

Here's a list of some spots and times with Derby Day events:

How can I watch from home?

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be aired on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET ahead of the eighth race of the day.

NBC first won the rights for the Kentucky Derby in 2001. In 2014, the two parties agreed to an extension through 2025, including the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024.

What are the odds and horses in this year's race?

The favorite so far is Zandon, a colt trained by Chad C. Brown and ridden by Flavien Prat, who won the Derby in 2019. Second choice Epicenter is trained by Steven M. Asmussen with three-time Derby-winning jockey Joel Rosario.

Here are the odds for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, according to Sportsnaut: