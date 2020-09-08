Kentucky Added, 2 Others Removed as Chicago's Quarantine List Drops to 21 States

Chicago's quarantine list dropped to 21 states Tuesday as the city updated its travel order, which still does not include Indiana despite warnings from health officials last week.

The order also removed California and Puerto Rico, both of which saw consistent case averages below the travel order threshold, city officials said.

Idaho, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina and Hawaii were also reported to be under the required threshold for the quarantine list, but will need to remain at that level for another week before being officially removed, health officials said.

The city's travel order is evaluated every Tuesday, with any additions taking effect the following Friday. States that are removed from the list that change takes effect immediately.

The emergency order now requires anyone visiting or returning to the city from one of 21 locations to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Chicago’s travel order was updated once again Tuesday with three states being dropped from the list of places of the city requires a quarantine from.

States are added to the list if they have "a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average." If they fall below that threshold, they could be removed as well.

Chicago's travel order first began on July 6.

Arwady said travelers entering or returning to Chicago from "states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases" will need to quarantine "for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state." Essential workers could be exempt from the quarantine requirement, however, as long as their employer certifies their work in writing.

The order is set to remain in effect until further notice.

The states currently included are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned that Indiana had reached the threshold for being added to the quarantine list, but that the city chose to keep it off.

Among the reasons behind the decision were the fact that the state had recently changed the way it reports its coronavirus data and that state colleges have marked a large spike in cases.

"If we don't see improvement across the state then we will add them next week," Arwady said last week.

New York and New Jersey are also asking visitors from several states, including Illinois, to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

Still, outside of Chicago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state likely won't require residents who travel to and from neighboring states to quarantine for two weeks solely because of that travel.

But Illinois' Department of Public Health has released a "travel map" indicating which states are a "higher risk" for travelers.

The state's map uses the same criteria as Chicago's travel order for determining the states that are deemed to be an increased risk.

“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated. While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel. We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”

Note: The mayor's office previously said only 18 states were on the list as of Sept. 8 but later corrected that number to 21.