Kenosha Curfew to Remain in Effect Through Labor Day, Officials Say

Officials in Kenosha announced that the city’s curfew will remain in effect through at least Labor Day amid continuing unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake earlier this month.

According to officials, the curfew will go into effect at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and will go into effect at 9 p.m. beginning on Wednesday and running through Labor Day.

Kenosha Area Transit to end service early due to City curfewFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAugust 31, 2020For further... Posted by Kenosha Police Department on Monday, August 31, 2020

Public transit will only run until 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, then will run until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, according to a message from Kenosha Area Transit. Buses will run until 4 p.m. Saturday, then will be inactive Sunday and on Monday, as service doesn’t run on Sundays or federal holidays.

The news comes as protests and unrest continue in the city after Blake’s shooting. While things have remained largely peaceful in recent days, last week saw a fatal shooting in the city, along with property damage and fires, according to officials.

Now Kenosha is back in the national spotlight, as President Donald Trump plans to travel to Kenosha on Tuesday to survey damage and speak with law enforcement officers and officials.

The Wisconsin National Guard is maintaining a strong presence in the community, with more than 1,000 guard members currently on the ground in the city, according to officials.

Those soldiers are being aided by military police from National Guard units stationed out of Arizona, Michigan and Alabama, according to Kenosha officials.