Kenny Chesney Announces Chicago Concert Tour Date at Soldier Field

Kenny Chesney will headline Chicago's Soldier Field next summer as part of his Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour, the singer announced.

Chesney's previous tour dates for later this summer were postponed because of COVID-19. He now will appear at Solider Field on June 25, 2022.

"Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up," Chesney said in a statement to fans. "Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We're calling the tour Here And Now 2022, because when we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you."

Shifting capacity requirements and coronavirus protocols in cities and states around the country delayed the announcement of the new tour. Chesney said he didn't want to announce new dates until "we knew we could come full on… strong… and

without a care in the world."

"I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer," he said.

The 19-stadium tour kicks off April 23, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. Current ticketholders will remain in the seats they already purchased for the tour. Refunds are immediately available for the next 30 days "at the point of purchase for those who bought from the primary ticket source."

A new lineup will be announced in the next few months.

"I can’t wait," Chesney said. "Literally, here and now. In the moment. All of us together, like we've been so many times, but fresh and alive and in the music. That’s why we’re calling it Here And Now 2022. It’s the perfect name for this tour."

April 23 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May 7 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.

May 14 American Family Field Milwaukee, Wis.

May 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 28 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.

June 4 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

June 11 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 18 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.

June 25 Soldier Field Chicago

July 2 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.

July 9 Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont.

July 16 Lumen Field Seattle, Wash.

July 23 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif.

July 30 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.

August 6 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

August 13 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.

August 20 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.

August 26 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.

August 27 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass