KCON 2022 Makes Chicago Debut This Weekend

Some of the biggest names in K-pop are headed to the Chicago area this weekend as KCON, a global celebration of Korean culture and music, takes place in the region for the first time.

On Friday and Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, the "KCON 2022 Premiere" will feature star-studded groups such as BtoB, NMIXX, STAYC, CRAVITY, and TO1, according to the lineup, which was first released by NBC 5.

KCON’s Premiere series, which aims to commemorate the festival's reemergence from the pandemic along with its 10-year anniversary, will serve as preliminary celebrations before its flagship acts kick off in September and October, event organizers said.

“The team here is buzzing with excitement as we prepare to create an event worthy of celebrating a decade of unforgettable KCON moments," Don Kim, director of live entertainment business at CJ ENM, previously said in a statement. "K-pop has evolved so much since our first KCON in 2012, and CJ ENM is proud to have been part of the rise and the journey."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

KCON 2022 Premiere Chicago Lineup

Purchase tickets here.

Known for playing an "instrumental role in spreading K-culture," KCON has amassed more than 710,000 fans in the U.S.

“This year, fans will be able to experience an upgraded version of KCON, packed with new content reflecting the trends of Gen Z fans and programs tailored for local fans, on top of original fan favorite programming and panels unique to KCON,” Kim added.

Much excitement is planned after its trip to Chicago, as well.

KCON's flagship acts will kick off in August in Los Angeles and October in Japan. The festival also will bring back aspects of its digital program, KCON:TACT, for those who can’t attend the events, or would like to attend one virtually in a different city.