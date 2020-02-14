Kanye West

Kanye West’s New Shoe Debuts in Chicago With Free Secret Giveaways

Long before the new Yeezy QNTM shoe is set for release nationwide, secret “sherps” are delivering the footwear for free in the city

Kanye West is launching his new shoe in Chicago Friday and he’s giving them away for free to young people in the city – but not in the way you might expect.

Long before the new Yeezy QNTM shoe is set for release nationwide, secret “sherps” are delivering the footwear for free to youths in the city.

Surprise giveaways will take place around the city.

West, who is from the city, is also scheduled to host his "Sunday Service" this weekend, bringing the popular event to the University of Illinois Chicago's Credit Union 1 Arena. This marks the first return of the event since September.

