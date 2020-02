Anyone need some Yeezus?

Kanye West is coming back to Chicago for another Sunday Service.

The rapper tweeted that he’d be at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena.

Sunday Service Experience



Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago



Sunday February 16th 2pmhttps://t.co/yI8zxMASmh — ye (@kanyewest) February 12, 2020

He last brought the popular service to Northerly Island in September. The free event sold out in less than an hour.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. Sunday event were still available on Ticketmaster as of Thursday afternoon.