Vice President Kamala Harris

What to Know About Vice President Kamala Harris' First Official Trip to Chicago

Harris will arrive on Tuesday, primarily focusing on COVID-19 vaccine equity, according to a statement from her office

By Becca Wood

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Chicago next week in her first official trip to the city since she was sworn into office.

Harris will arrive on Tuesday, primarily focusing on COVID-19 vaccine equity, according to a statement from her office.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcomed the vice president's visit to Chicago, saying in a tweet that the two share a common goal of vaccine equity.

Local

Coronavirus Indiana 31 mins ago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 762 New Cases, 1 Additional Death Reported Monday

covid vaccine chicago 1 hour ago

These 11 ZIP Codes Are Eligible to Get Vaccinated at Chicago State University

"I'm excited to welcome @VP Kamala Harris to Chicago. Our team prioritized equity in the rollout of our COVID vaccines. I'm looking forward to sharing details with her," Lightfoot said in a tweet.

The mayor has previously noted the city's efforts with equal distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, with aims to provide vaccinations to areas "most impacted by the outbreak and those with low rates of vaccination."

Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff began their trip Thursday, first heading to Los Angeles, where they stayed through Easter Sunday. To start the week, the two will travel to Oakland, California before heading to Chicago.

This article tagged under:

Vice President Kamala HarrisChicago CoronavirusKamala Harrismayor lori lightfootchicago coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us