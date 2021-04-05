What to Know About Vice President Kamala Harris' First Official Trip to Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Chicago next week in her first official trip to the city since she was sworn into office.

Harris will arrive on Tuesday, primarily focusing on COVID-19 vaccine equity, according to a statement from her office.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcomed the vice president's visit to Chicago, saying in a tweet that the two share a common goal of vaccine equity.

"I'm excited to welcome @VP Kamala Harris to Chicago. Our team prioritized equity in the rollout of our COVID vaccines. I'm looking forward to sharing details with her," Lightfoot said in a tweet.

The mayor has previously noted the city's efforts with equal distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, with aims to provide vaccinations to areas "most impacted by the outbreak and those with low rates of vaccination."

Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff began their trip Thursday, first heading to Los Angeles, where they stayed through Easter Sunday. To start the week, the two will travel to Oakland, California before heading to Chicago.