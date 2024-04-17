Juvenile suspect charged, another remains at-large after Naperville shooting

The search continues for a second suspect in an armed robbery gone wrong in suburban Naperville on Tuesday.

According to police, a juvenile suspect appeared in court Wednesday and was charged with one count of aggravated robbery in connection with an incident that occurred in the 2500 block of Leach Drive Tuesday.

Authorities say the teen, along with another individual, arrived at the home at approximately 1:30 p.m. A struggle ensued, and the resident of the home was shot once in the leg, according to police.

That victim, a 22-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot, prompting lockdowns at several schools and a shelter-in-place order from police.

A search turned up one suspect, who was taken into custody, but another suspect still remains at-large, according to authorities.

One of the suspects appeared in court, and was remanded to parental custody after being charged with aggravated robbery. Their next court appearance is scheduled for May 1.

Anyone with information on the incident, including the whereabouts of the other suspect, is encouraged to call Naperville police at 630-548-2955.