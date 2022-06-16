Justin Bieber Postpones Summerfest Performance Due to ‘Ongoing Recovery'

As Justin Bieber continues to recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare disorder that left part of his face paralyzed, he has postponed his performance at Summerfest.

The singer-songwriter has postponed all remaining U.S. Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including the Milwaukee festival, according to a statement from Bieber’s tour promoter AEG Presents.

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," AEG Presents said in a statement.

Summerfest officials tweeted that details on the rescheduled show will be made public "shortly" and refunds will be available at the point of purchase once a new date is set. Tickets will also be honored for all rescheduled dates.

Fans who purchased tickets to see Bieber June 24 will receive a general admission Summerfest ticket for any day of the festival, organizers said.

In a video posted to Instagram last week, Bieber revealed he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a disease that occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears and can result in paralysis, according to the Mayo Clinic. The syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he said in the video, pointing to his face. "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Bieber said he plans to use the time off from performances to rest and relax. He said he's been doing facial exercises to help get his "face back to normal."

"I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be," he said. "I love you guys, thanks for being patient with me. I'm gonna get better."

Watch as Bieber explains his diagnosis in the Instagram video below: