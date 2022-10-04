Jose Abreu has a message for White Sox fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jose Abreu told the media on Monday he wants to return for the 2023 season.

For the time he's been here, he wants to thank White Sox fans for their support.

"I want to thank them for all the support [and] for always having my back," Abreu said through the team's translator. "These were a special nine years and I hope that [there's going to be more]. But until now, it's been very special. And I'm going to be forever grateful for them."

Abreu is two games away from finishing another productive season. He slashed .304/.378/.445 from the plate, adding 15 home runs and 75 RBIs to his stat sheet. He recorded the most doubles and walks he's ever recorded in a season. Plus, he maintained the lowest strikeout rate for a season in his career.

More importantly, Abreu stayed healthy. He's played in 156 games this season (most of his career in a season) with two to go.

The question remains -- will these two games be the last he'll play in a White Sox uniform?

Answers to come later this offseason.

