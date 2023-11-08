Crete Monee High School

‘Joke,' false report of gunfire led to massive police response at Crete-Monee High School

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crete police are revealing new information about a massive law enforcement response that resulted in one student being taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, police were notified of a firearm in a classroom at Crete-Monee High School on Wednesday afternoon. The school activated its safety protocols, and officers from numerous jurisdictions arrived to the scene.

While no gun was found, a student at the school admitted that they had joked about having a weapon, saying they “put a large comb” in their jacket pocket and then told another classmate that it was a firearm.

At the same time, school security received reports of a gunshot that occurred in the band room. Further investigation revealed that a student had “jumped on a milk carton” and it had created a loud noise, leading to confusion about the sound’s origins.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Ultimately, a lockdown was initiated at the school, but no weapons or ammunition was found.

As a result of the incident, a student is facing a felony charge, and is being held in a juvenile correctional facility, according to Crete police.

Officials said that social media enabled the spread of “false information” in the case, and that while no threat was ultimately found, it doesn’t mean there wasn’t a risk to students in the building.

Local

Chicago Migrants 1 hour ago

Nonprofit organization in talks with Chicago officials to facilitate relocating some migrants to St. Louis

Illinois Lottery 1 hour ago

Chicago Lottery player wins $600K prize in Tuesday drawing

“In the end, there was no firearm or direct safety threat, however, that does not mean that harm was not done,” police said.

School is expected to proceed as normal on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Crete Monee High School
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us