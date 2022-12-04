Jimmy Garoppolo Suffers Broken Foot Vs. Dolphins, Out for 2022 NFL Season

Jimmy G suffers broken foot vs. Dolphins, out for season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters after the game.

"Just hearing it, it was pretty crushing," Shanahan told reporters after the game. "We know what Jimmy's been through, how hard he's worked at this."

Garoppolo "broke a few things" in his foot, Shanahan said, and will need surgery.

The veteran signal-caller was sacked for a 10-yard loss near the end of San Francisco's first drive of the game, with Dolphins defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips appearing to land awkwardly on Garoppolo's foot.

Jimmy G exited the game after appearing to suffer a left ankle injury on this third-down sack. pic.twitter.com/qwy3HezRbX — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 4, 2022

Minutes later, Garoppolo was carted from the 49ers' sideline into the locker room.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been taken into the locker room on a cart. pic.twitter.com/F5nKpNhrGI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 4, 2022

Garoppolo's broken left foot marks the fourth season the quarterback has missed time due to injury since joining the 49ers in 2017.

He missed the rest of the 2018 NFL season after tearing his left ACL in Week 3, missed significant time in 2020 with a high ankle sprain and missed one game last season with a calf injury.

Garoppolo fought through multiple other injuries in 2021, however, including a fractured thumb, a UCL tear and a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder -- and still helped lead San Francisco all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

In the midst of their current playoff push, another Garoppolo injury is the last thing the 49ers needed.

With Sunday's news, it's now Brock Purdy's job to lead that charge moving forward.