Jennifer Aniston Shares Image of Wisconsin Woman's Now-Viral Sign

A sign outside a Wisconsin woman's home is getting lots of attention - including from some high-profile names.

Narvana Whitehead, known in Wausau for her rainbow-colored steps and Black Lives Matter signs in yard, added a new sign to her display.

According to NBC Affliate WMTV, Whitehead's latest posting reads "I Love You!!!! You’re probably thinking, ‘you don’t even know me’ but, if people can hate for no reason, I can love.”

An image of the sign was picked up by the popular "Good News" Instagram account, which shares images and videos of "positivity with a hint of humor."

But if the account and its 2.2 million followers wasn't enough, the image of the sign also caught the attention of actress Jennifer Aniston, who shared the post to her story and 35 million followers.

Whitehead told WMTV she was surprised to learn of what happened, but awoke to a number of messages and a call from her brother telling her what happened. She told the station "it was pretty cool that a little-town person can be seen by that many people."

She said while she has received mixed reaction to her message locally, she doesn't plan on taking it down and hopes to continue to spread her message of love.