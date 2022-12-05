Jed Hoyer Says Cubs Have ‘a Lot of Offers' Out to Free Agents

Hoyer says Cubs have 'a lot of offers' out to free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the Winter Meetings in full swing, will the Cubs leave San Diego with a major addition?

That remains to be seen, though they have offers out to free agents, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday.

“We have a lot of offers out there and we’ll continue to make offers,” Hoyer said at the Meetings in San Diego. “Whether things come to fruition or not, you never quite know.

“It wouldn’t be through a lack of putting offers out there and trying. You never know. Getting deals done is complicated, obviously, but we’ll certainly try.”

Hoyer did not get into specifics beyond that, but the Cubs’ obvious needs this winter include shortstop, starting pitching, catcher, first base and center field.

The market has seen some early activity at the Meetings. A pair of this offseason’s top free agents came off the board Monday in Trea Turner and Justin Verlander.

Turner agreed to an 11-year deal with the Phillies, and Verlander, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, landed a two-year deal with the Mets.

Hoyer said the Cubs’ focus is more on free agency than trades right now, which would suggest they’re not in on A’s backstop Sean Murphy despite reports Monday night.

“I would say right now, almost all of our focus is on free agency, Hoyer said. “Are we going to talk to some teams? Yes, but the focus is really on free agency right now.”

Contributing from San Diego: Gordon Wittenmyer

